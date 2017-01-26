New trouble on anti-terror front

New trouble on anti-terror front

The family members who are thought to have entered Syria after visiting other family members in Bangladesh. Photo: Mail Online Talking to officials dealing militancy, The Daily Star has learnt that law enforcers have little information about Bangladesh-origin foreign nationals who secretly went to Iraq or Syria from abroad and joined Islamic State.

Chicago, IL

