Neo Jmb' Leader Jahangir: - He led many killing squads in North'

"Neo JMB" leader Jahangir Alam, who was the mastermind behind the Gulshan Cafe attack, was also the chief of the killing squad with expertise in using sharp weapons and hacking people to death. The key militant suspect adopted his organisational name Rajib Gandhi to confuse law enforcers.

