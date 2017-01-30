Mystic Sufi woman killed in Bangladesh

26 min ago Read more: Pakistan Christian Post

Dhaka: January 31, 2017. Islamists in Bangladesh cut throat of Nurjahan Begum a Muslim woman aged 72 and kill her on claiming superhuman powers which her followers believed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pakistan Christian Post.

