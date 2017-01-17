Myanmar risks credibility by denying ...

Myanmar risks credibility by denying abuse

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

UN Human Rights envoy to Myanmar Yanghee Lee has said Myanmar government will lose credibility if it continues to defend the reported human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims. The United Nations has said around 65,000 Rohingya Muslim villagers from northern Rakhine have fled across the border into Bangladesh over the past three months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,371 • Total comments across all topics: 278,165,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC