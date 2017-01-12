Myanmar Muslims hope UN envoy's visit will bring change
In this Dec. 2, 2016 file photo, Rohingya from Myanmar watch a television program about them being shown on a mobile phone inside a tea stall at an unregistered refugee camp in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, a southern coastal district about, 296 kilometers south of Dhaka, Bangladesh. Muslim villagers in western Myanmar's troubled Rakhine state said Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, that they hope positive change will result from a U.N. envoy's visit to the region, where soldiers are accused of widespread abuses against minority Muslims, including murder, rape and the burning of thousands of homes.
