Myanmar delegation in Dhaka to talk

A three-member Myanmar delegation from the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State arrived in Dhaka yesterday to discuss the Rohingya issue with Bangladesh authorities. The members of the delegation are Win Mra, chair of the Myanmar National Human Rights Commission; Aye Lwin, core member and founder of Religious for Peace Myanmar; and Ghassan Salame, former Lebanese minister of culture and also special advisor to the UN secretary-general, said foreign ministry sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.