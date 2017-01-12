Myanmar, Bangladesh agree to start ta...

Myanmar, Bangladesh agree to start talks on Rohingya refugees

Myanmar has agreed to begin talks with Bangladesh over an estimated 65,000 Rohingya Muslims who have fled Myanmar's northwestern Rakhine State since attacks on border posts three months ago, a senior Myanmar official said on Thursday. A family stands beside remains of a market, which was set on fire in Rohingya village, outside Maungdaw in Rakhine state, Myanmar October 27, 2016.

