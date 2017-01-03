MP Manzurul Islam Liton killed for pr...

MP Manzurul Islam Liton killed for protesting Jamaat torture: Sheikh Hasina4 min ago

14 hrs ago

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jan. 4 : Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Awami League lawmaker from Gaibandha-1 constituency, Manzurul Islam Liton was killed for protesting against Jamaat torture and oppression on the people in his area. The Prime Minister was speaking in a video conference on development, and against militancy and terrorism with Rangpur division on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

