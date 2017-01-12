Moderate cold may continue in next fe...

Moderate cold may continue in next few days

Mild to moderate cold wave may sweep over different parts of the country in the next few days, a meteorologist of Met Office told BSS today. "The country witnessed first cold wave in the second week of December this year... Second spell of cold wave has been sweeping since January 11," Arif Hossain, an official of Bangladesh Metrological Department , said.

Chicago, IL

