Miles Davis Bonanza, and a Danish Surprise
The second evening of the Jazz & Blues Festival Dhaka on Monday evening saw a big crowd, as the rooftop of Le Meridien hotel buzzed with music lovers of all ages. Although the night's main attraction was an all-star celebration of the music of Miles Davis, Jakob Dinesen's tenor saxophone act pulled the biggest surprise of the night.
