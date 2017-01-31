Miles Davis Bonanza, and a Danish Sur...

Miles Davis Bonanza, and a Danish Surprise

The second evening of the Jazz & Blues Festival Dhaka on Monday evening saw a big crowd, as the rooftop of Le Meridien hotel buzzed with music lovers of all ages. Although the night's main attraction was an all-star celebration of the music of Miles Davis, Jakob Dinesen's tenor saxophone act pulled the biggest surprise of the night.

Chicago, IL

