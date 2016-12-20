Migrants in Malaysia: Employers start paying foreign workers' tax
Around six lakh Bangladeshi migrants in Malaysia would get benefited as the Southeast Asian country's government has asked employers to pay levy of foreign workers. Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Friday said the employers would no longer be able to deduct the wages of their foreign workers for the levy or tax on their monthly income.
