'Mastermind' of Bangladesh cafe siege killed: Police

The bodies of Nurul Islam Marzan and another suspected extremist were found after officers raided a property in Dhaka's Rayer Bazar neighbourhood DHAKA: An extremist accused of being one the masterminds of last year's deadly siege at a Bangladeshi cafe was killed during a pre-dawn raid Friday in the capital Dhaka, police said. The bodies of Nurul Islam Marzan and another suspected extremist were found after officers raided a property in Dhaka's Rayer Bazar neighbourhood, a spokesman for the Dhaka Metropolitan Police told AFP.

