'Malaysia to recruit 5-7 lakh Bangladeshis in 2017'

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam during a programme at Senate Building on Dhaka University campus on January 24, 2017. Photo: Billal Hossen Around five to seven lakh Bangladeshi workers will be recruited in different job sectors in Malaysia this year, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said today.

Chicago, IL

