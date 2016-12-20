Laser walls, smart sensors at India-B...

Laser walls, smart sensors at India-Bangladesh border soon

11 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

A team of technical experts will handle a pilot project for deploying technological solutions in riverine areas and the areas that lack fences. THE BORDER Security Force is set to install laser walls and smart sensors along the Indo-Bangla international border in West Bengal to plug the porous riverine and unmanned terrain in the area in order to keep to check infiltration and terrorism.

Chicago, IL

