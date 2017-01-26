Kofi Annan visits Rohingya camp in Ba...

Kofi Annan visits Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jan. 29 : A three-member team of the Rakhine Commission headed by former United Nation chief Kofi Annan on Sunday visited the Rohingya camp in Balukhali area of Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. During the visit, the commission listened to the refugees who took shelter in Bangladesh after the Myanmar Army launched crackdown in Rakhine State, reports the Dhaka Tribune.

