JS body for improving Biman's luggage handling system

14 hrs ago

Parliamentary Committee on Public Undertakings suggests Biman Bangladesh Airlines to make its luggage handling system more time-befitting one on January 16, 2017. Star file photo The Parliamentary Committee on Public Undertakings today suggested Biman Bangladesh Airlines to make its luggage handling system more time-befitting one.

Chicago, IL

