Job fairs in Riyadh, Jeddah to recrui...

Job fairs in Riyadh, Jeddah to recruit more Bangladeshi workers

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

The Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh is making extensive arrangements to hold job fairs on January 30 and February 1 in Riyadh and Jeddah respectively to attract Saudi recruiting companies, reports Arab News. In this AFP photo taken on April 26, 2016 shows workers at a construction site of a new street in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,387 • Total comments across all topics: 277,924,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC