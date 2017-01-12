Islamic State attacks Syria's Deir al...

Islamic State attacks Syria's Deir al-Zor city, dozens dead: monitor

Read more: Reuters

Islamic State militants launched their biggest attack in months on government-held areas of the Syrian city of Deir al-Zor on Saturday, leaving dozens dead, a war monitor said. At least six large explosions rocked the city as the militants clashed with government forces, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Chicago, IL

