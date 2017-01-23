'Internal Feud': BCL leader beaten to...

'Internal Feud': BCL leader beaten to death in Ctg

A leader of the Nizampur College unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League was allegedly beaten to death by rivals on college campus at Mirsarai upazila of Chittagong Monday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Nurul Amin, an HSC student of the college, from Janu Muhurir Bari of Hadi Fakir Hat in Gachhbaria of the upazila.

