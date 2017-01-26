Indira Gandhi had planned to capture PoK after Bangladesh Liberation war, reveals CIA 53 mins ago
New Delhi, Jan 28 : America's Central Intelligence Agency reports have revealed that the United States government had thought that the then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi might order an attack on West Pakistan to capture Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir after India's creation of Bangladesh was over. According to the reports, the US government was also readying a strategy if at all India had smashed military power of West Pakistan.
