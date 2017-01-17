HRW for disbanding Rab

HRW for disbanding Rab

The Human Rights Watch has reiterated its call to disband the Rapid Action Battalion bringing allegations of extrajudicial killings, disappearances and arbitrary arrests against the elite force. The US-based rights body came up with the call yesterday, two days into a Narayanganj court found 35 people, including 25 former Rab officials, guilty of abduction and murder of seven people and destroying evidence in April 2014.

Chicago, IL

