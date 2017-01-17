How's the climate?
In an exclusive interview with The Daily Star, Myles Allen, Professor of Geosystem Science at the Environmental Change Institute, University of Oxford, talks to Amitava Kar about Bangladesh's success in addressing climate change, smart ways of reducing emissions and what the Trump administration's climate change policies might look like. Professor Allen was in Dhaka recently to give a talk at the Gobeshona Conference for a Climate-resilient Bangladesh at the Independent University, Bangladesh.
