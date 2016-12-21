Hold talks with civil society members...

Hold talks with civil society members, BJP to president

Bangladesh Jatiya Party Chairman Andalib Rahman Partho today called upon President Abdul Hamid to hold more talks with nonpartisan and honest people in the civil society to form an acceptable Election Commission. Alongside the talks with political parties, the president should hold dialogue with neutral, honest and qualified people in the civil society to form an acceptable and neutral Election Commission, Partho told journalist after holding talks with the president at his Ganabhaban residence this afternoon.

