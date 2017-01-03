Hasina's Visit to India: New date to be finalised soon

Dhaka and New Delhi are hopeful of negotiating new dates for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India, India's Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar said yesterday. Replying to a question about the possibility of Hasina's visit to India, Akbar told a press conference in Delhi that when he had met Hasina in Dhaka in December last year, she had spoken "of certain scheduling problems."

