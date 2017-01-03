Hasina's Visit to India: New date to ...

Hasina's Visit to India: New date to be finalised soon

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Dhaka and New Delhi are hopeful of negotiating new dates for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India, India's Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar said yesterday. Replying to a question about the possibility of Hasina's visit to India, Akbar told a press conference in Delhi that when he had met Hasina in Dhaka in December last year, she had spoken "of certain scheduling problems."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,351 • Total comments across all topics: 277,620,318

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC