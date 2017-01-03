Gulshan Attack: Hasnat Karim denied b...

Gulshan Attack: Hasnat Karim denied bail again

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

A Dhaka court yesterday rejected another bail petition of Hasnat Karim, the lone arrestee in the Gulshan cafe attack case. Upon the hearing on the petition, Metropolitan Magistrate Sattyabrato Shikder passed the order considering the gravity of the issue and that an investigation is still on into the terror attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,900 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,162

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC