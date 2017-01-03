Gulshan Attack: Hasnat Karim denied bail again
A Dhaka court yesterday rejected another bail petition of Hasnat Karim, the lone arrestee in the Gulshan cafe attack case. Upon the hearing on the petition, Metropolitan Magistrate Sattyabrato Shikder passed the order considering the gravity of the issue and that an investigation is still on into the terror attack.
