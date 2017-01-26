Graft case: Khaleda Zia to appear before court today5 min ago

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jan. 30 : Former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia will appear before a Dhaka court on Monday in connection with the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case. Earlier on January 26, the Special Judge Court-3 at Bakshibazar fixed January 30 as the date of hearing and asked Zia to appear before it.

