Govt won't cut oil price due to upward trend in market
The government will not cut fuel prices though it had previously announced to do so, the state minister for power and energy says on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. STAR file photo The government will not cut fuel prices though it had previously announced to do so, the state minister for power and energy said today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16)
|May '16
|emperorjohn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC