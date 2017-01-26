Government, industry crackdown in Bangladesh threatens health &...

Government, industry crackdown in Ban...

Mass firings by garment factories and a wave of government arrests of union leaders and worker rights advocates threatens the gains made in improving workplace health and safety for the 4 million, mainly women, garment workers in Bangladesh. A shadow of fear and intimidation has fallen over the nation's 3,500 export garment factories, undermining the ongoing process to establish factory health and safety committees that have genuine, active participation by workers.

