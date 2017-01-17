Good cop gets recognition
Mohammad Sher Ali, a kindhearted policeman who burst into tears while rescuing a minor girl from an accident and made others cry by his noble gesture, has been selected for the President Police Medal 2016. A constable of Detective Branch of Chittagong Metropolitan Police, Sher Ali was not related to five-year-old Umme Habiba, who was trapped and wounded under a bus that flipped over on Cox's Bazar-Chittagong Highway at Panirchhara in Ramu upazila on December 11. The sight of the little girl soaked in blood made him break down in tears as he carried her away to hospital.
