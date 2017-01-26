Fun and fervour at Children's Film Fest
Denizens of Dhaka took advantage of the light traffic of a Friday morning to flock to the locations hosting the 10th International Children's Film Festival Bangladesh. The venues were abuzz with activity from early in the morning, showing signs of growing crowds later in the day.
