Firearms, ammo recovered from Moheshkhali

8 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

The Rapid Action Battalion in a drive recovered firearms, arms-making materials and ammunition in Cox's Bazar's Moheshkhali yesterday. Twenty-one firearms, a locally-made pistol and 22 bullets were recovered in the drive that began around 9:30am and continued until 1:30pm.

Chicago, IL

