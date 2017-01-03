Fire breaks out in Bangladesh's top medical university

Dhaka, Jan 7 - A fire broke out on Saturday in Bangladesh's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in the capital, with no immediate reports of casualties, a media report said. The fire started around 11.20 a.m and soon razed the underground of a building in the Cabin Block area of the hospital in Shahbagh, destroying valuable goods and documents, a police officer said on the condition of anonymity, Xinhua news agency reported.

