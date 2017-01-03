Fight terror, build nation
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday vowed to build a Bangladesh where there will be no room for militancy and terrorism, and people irrespective of cast and creed would practise their religions peacefully. She called upon people from all walks of life, including imams, teachers and parents, to put up strong resistance against militancy and terrorism and educate everybody to remain on the path of peace.
