Farmers frown at fungal attack
A potato field hit by late blight in Uttar Bhajanpur in Dinajpur's Parbatipur upazila. The fungal disease has badly affected potato production in several districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16)
|May '16
|emperorjohn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC