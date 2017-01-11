Extrajudicial Killings: HC yet to dispose of three rules
The High Court has yet to dispose of three rules issued at different times in the last 10 years questioning the legality of extrajudicial killings in law enforcers' custody. Usually, the HC comes up with a verdict after hearing arguments from the counsels concerned upon reply from the respondents to such a rule.
