Expelled N Korean diplomat's Rolls-Royce seized in Dhaka
Customs intelligence seizes an expensive private car of Rolls Royce Ghost model of an expelled North Korean diplomat from Kamlapur in Dhaka on Monday, January 9, 2017. Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Customs Intelligence, Bangladesh Customs intelligence today seized an expensive private car of Rolls-Royce Ghost model of an expelled North Korean diplomat from Kamlapur in Dhaka.
