Expatriate's body found near rail tracks in Gazipur

19 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

An expatriate was found dead near the rail tracks in Haydorabad area of Gazipur city this morning. The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, a Malaysia expatriate, hailing from Sirajganj.

Chicago, IL

