Ex-minister Mostafa Faruk passes away
Mostafa Faruque Mohammad, former Information and Communication Technology minister, died at a hospital in Dhaka tonight. He was 74. Faruque served in various capacities at Bangladesh embassies in India, Myanmar, Egypt, Vietnam and Russia.
