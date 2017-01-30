EC formation: Search panel meets civil society members

The search committee begins its meeting with 12 eminent personalities of the country's civil society at the Supreme Court Judges' Lounge in Dhaka on January 30, 2017. Photo: Mohammad Al-Masum Molla The search committee has begun its meeting with 12 eminent personalities of the country's civil society at the Supreme Court Judges' Lounge in Dhaka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.