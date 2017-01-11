Dhaka to be renamed as 'Zia City' if ...

Dhaka to be renamed as 'Zia City' if BNP comes to power1 hour ago

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jan. 11: Bangladesh Nationalist Party Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu has said national capital Dhaka will be renamed as "Zia City" if the BNP comes back to power. He made the statement during a discussion programme entitled "Conspiracy and the government of one-eleven" in Dhaka on Wednesday.

