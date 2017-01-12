Delhi in talks with states over water issue
Indian Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti yesterday said the federal government is in talks for bringing the issue of water in the "concurrent" list of the constitution which will give the federal government the right to have a key say in the matter. Sushri Uma Bharti has said the centre is discussing the issue of bringing water into concurrent list with states," an official statement quoted Bharti as saying at an event in New Delhi called "Jal Manthan-III".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16)
|May '16
|emperorjohn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC