Delhi in talks with states over water issue

The Daily Star

Indian Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti yesterday said the federal government is in talks for bringing the issue of water in the "concurrent" list of the constitution which will give the federal government the right to have a key say in the matter. Sushri Uma Bharti has said the centre is discussing the issue of bringing water into concurrent list with states," an official statement quoted Bharti as saying at an event in New Delhi called "Jal Manthan-III".

