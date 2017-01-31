Delhi HC to hear plea by Zakir Naik's NGO challenging Centre's ban1 hour ago
On November 15, the central government had banned the IRF for five years after declaring it as an "unlawful association" under the anti-terror laws, and the National Investigation Agency followed up with raids on its premises in Mumbai on November 19. The Maharashtra Police have also registered criminal cases against Naik for his alleged involvement in radicalisation of youths and luring them into terror activities, officials said. He came under the scanner of the security agencies after Bangladeshi newspaper 'Daily Star' reported that one of the perpetrators of the July 1,2016 terror attack in Dhaka, Rohan Imtiaz, ran propaganda on Facebook in 2015 quoting Naik.
