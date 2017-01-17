Declare March 25 as National Genocide...

Declare March 25 as National Genocide Day

The government should take diplomatic initiatives to gain international recognition of the genocide committed by the Pakistani army and its local collaborators during the 1971 Liberation War, speakers said yesterday. They demanded that the authorities declare March 25 "National Genocide Day" to pay tribute to the victims of the one of the worst genocides of the 20th century.

