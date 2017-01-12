Dead put in the dock

Dead put in the dock

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 yesterday came down heavily on the prosecution, investigation agency and police for giving wrong information that led to charge-framing against a dead person identified in court as a fugitive. On December 11 last year, the court framed charges against Wazuddin of Mymensingh in absentia and appointed a state counsel to defend him more than six months after he died.

Chicago, IL

