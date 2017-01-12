Davos an opportunity to encourage foreign investment: minister

The forthcoming annual meeting of the World Economic Forum or WEF in Davos will help Bangladesh encourage multinational companies and foreign investors to invest in the country, Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali said yesterday. "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be the first elected Bangladeshi leader to attend the prestigious forum in Davos-Klosters where she will highlight Bangladesh's achievements, and the investment possibilities to woo foreign investors," Ali said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.