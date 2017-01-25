Daughter receives Maksuda's body
Family members of Maksuda Begum, who died in Beirut of Lebanon allegedly due to the negligence of the Bangladesh embassy there on January 16, receive the body at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on January 25, 2017. Photo: Collected there, was handed over to her family last night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16)
|May '16
|emperorjohn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC