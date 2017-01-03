Cox's Bazar Ansar camp attack: 2 robbers held, firearms recovered
Rapid Action Battalion in an overnight drive recovers, what they said, three of the 11 firearms looted on May 13 last year in an Ansar camp attack at Teknaf in Cox's Bazar. In the Star photo taken on May 13, 2016, Ansar members are seen searching for firearms near a Rohingya refugee camp in Nayapara of Teknaf.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16)
|May '16
|emperorjohn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC