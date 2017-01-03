Cox's Bazar Ansar camp attack: 2 robb...

Cox's Bazar Ansar camp attack: 2 robbers held, firearms recovered

Rapid Action Battalion in an overnight drive recovers, what they said, three of the 11 firearms looted on May 13 last year in an Ansar camp attack at Teknaf in Cox's Bazar. In the Star photo taken on May 13, 2016, Ansar members are seen searching for firearms near a Rohingya refugee camp in Nayapara of Teknaf.

