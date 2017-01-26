Cops wary of 'IS link' of some Rohingyas

7 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Field-level police officials have been instructed to mount watch on the Rohingyas following allegation that some of them are being motivated to join the Islamic State. The instruction came from the Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidul Hoque after a top police official raised the issue at a meeting yesterday.

Chicago, IL

