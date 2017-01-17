Comedy of errors: Indian national finally gets Bangladesh visa

An Indian national, who failed to travel to Dhaka with his brother due to an unexpected error in his passport a week back, finally got his visa from Bangladesh High Commission in Agartala today. "Finally, we got the visa from Bangladesh High Commission in Agartala," Baharul Akram Laskar of Hailakandi district in Assam and elder brother of Baharul told The Daily Star over phone this evening.

