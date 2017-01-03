College girl abducted; madrasa girl s...

College girl abducted; madrasa girl stabbed

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

A college girl was abducted allegedly by her former husband from her home in Bagerhat early yesterday, while a madrasa girl was stabbed allegedly by her stalker in Cox's Bazar on Thursday. They are Fatema-tuz-Zohra Shanta, 21, daughter of Shah Alam Gazi of Bagerhat's Sharankhola, and Hur-e-Jannat Bilkis, 15, ninth-grader of Konakhali Hedayetul Ulum Dakhil Madrasa in Cox's Bazar's Chakaria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,636 • Total comments across all topics: 277,706,480

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC